Ellen Rosa

makes a stellar New York debut 09.20.2016

After successful seasons walking the shows in Brazil, 17-year-old Ellen Rosa landed in New York with a bang, starting the week at Alexander Wang and ending at Marc Jacobs, and opening for both Sies Marjan and Altuzarra (above), two of the most coveted shows in the city. She also made Edward Enninful a fan along the way.

