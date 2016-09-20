Ellen Rosa
makes a stellar New York debut

After successful seasons walking the shows in Brazil, 17-year-old Ellen Rosa landed in New York with a bang, starting the week at Alexander Wang and ending at Marc Jacobs, and opening for both Sies Marjan  and Altuzarra (above), two of the most coveted shows in the city. She also made Edward Enninful a fan along the way.

alexander wang, 3.1 phillip lim, tory burch, vera wang

michael kors, coach, dkny, marc jacobs

