À la Garçonne, season 2

photography by Cristiano Madureira 11.03.2016

The second collection by Brazilian label À la Garçonne debuted at São Paulo Fashion Week on October 24, 2016, and all items were available for purchase online and at the label’s flagship store in São Paulo shortly after the show. Featuring new pieces mixed with carefully curated vintage clothes that are reworked into one of a kind items, under the direction of one of the country’s leading designers, Alexandre Herchcovitch, À la Garçonne quickly became the hottest label in Brazil and the brand to watch. The collection is also stocked in New York at Opening Ceremony.

MODELS: GABRIEL SOUZA, KATIA ANDRÉ, GABRIEL TONET, RICK WANDERLEY, HENRIQUE ALVES

AGENCIES: BRM MODELS, ON MODEL MANAGEMENT, OXYGEN MODELS, ALLURE, MEGA MODEL

PHOTOGRAPHER: CRISTIANO MADUREIRA

STYLIST: JULIANO CORBETTA

GROOMING: CARLOS CARRASCO

ALL CLOTHING BY À LA GARÇONNE, JEWELRY BY HECTOR ALBERTAZZI FOR À LA GARÇONNE.

ALL PICTURES EXCLUSIVELY AT MADE IN BRAZIL.