FORT #3

exclusive preview 11.16.2016

Fort was conceived as a hub in Brazil in 2013, and is now published yearly as visual manifesto documenting the male universe through portraiture, fashion editorials, exclusive interviews, and essays. It features the work of both up and coming and established Brazilian photographers, as well as portfolios by international artists, edited as a collector’s magazine and published independently.

The third issue of Fort launches today in São Paulo, and will be available for purchase at Prince Books and Cartel 011 in the city.