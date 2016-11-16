FORT #3
photographed by cassia tabatini, alex batista, and nicolau vergueiro, and styled by thiago ferraz

interview with walter pfeiffer

photographed by hick duarte

photographed by ZUZA KRAJEWSKA

photographed by RAFAEL PAVAROTTI and styled by GEORGE KRAKOWIAK

FILA editorial photographed by CASSIA TABATINI and styled by THIAGO FERRAZ

photographed by MARCELO ELIDIO featuring ALE BRITO Crew

photographed by MARCIO SIMNCH and styled by THIAGO FERRAZ

 

Fort was conceived as a hub in Brazil in 2013, and is now published yearly as visual manifesto documenting the male universe through portraiture, fashion editorials, exclusive interviews, and essays. It features the work of both up and coming and established Brazilian photographers, as well as portfolios by international artists, edited as a collector’s magazine and published independently.

The third issue of Fort launches today in São Paulo, and will be available for purchase at Prince Books and Cartel 011 in the city.


