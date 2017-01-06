On left jacket, pants, and tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, overcoat by João Pimenta, loafers by Dolce & Gabbana / On right Renata wears dress by Rober Dognani for Daus Haus, José wears stockings by Lupo and loafers by Gucci, furs at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
on left pants, fur, and tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha / on right Renata wears all Gucci and fur at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, Victor wears sweatshirt and coat by Gucci, pants and guitar at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, on Jose all by Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
On left lace shirt at B. Luxo, pants by Emporio Armani, fur at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, top hat by Chapéus Davi Ramos / On right suit and loafers by Gucci, guitar and chair at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
On left shirt with ruffles by João Pimenta, loafers by Gucci, pants, tie and chair at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha / on left overcoat by Felipe Fanaia for Daus Haus, loafers by Gucci, pants, tie and chair at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
on left Jose wears all by Dolce & Gabbana, Renata wears lace shirt at B. Luxo, silk robe and pants by Cris Barros / on right jacket by Gucci, pants and tie (worn as belt) at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
on left shirt by Colcci, suit by Emporio Armani, tie and robe at Brecho Minha Avó Tinha / on right shirt by Ricardo Almeida, fur at Brecho Minha Avó Tinha
on left sequined jacket by Rober Dognani for Daus Haus, shirt and tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha / on right overcoat by Felipe Fanaia for Daus Haus, loafers by Dolce & Gabbana, pants, tie, and fur at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
on left Ariel wears velvet suit by Emporio Armani, shirt and tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, Renata wears lace shirt at B. Luxo, pants with suspenders by Emporio Armani, fur at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, on Victor all by Brechó Minha Avó Tinha / on right coat at Trash Chic, tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha
on left Victor and José wear all by Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, loafers by Gucci, Renata wears dress by Dolce & Gabbana / on right jacket by Gucci, tie at Brechó Minha Avó Tinha, top hat by Chapéus Davi Ramos
MODELS: VICTOR KUSMA, ARIEL ROSA, JOSE MORAES, RENATA SCHEFFER, VINICIUS SCAPIN
AGENCIES: JOY MODEL MANAGEMENT, MEGA MODEL, OXYGEN MODELS, WAY MODEL MANAGEMENT
PHOTOGRAPHER: GUSTAVO IPOLITO
STYLISTS: FLAVIA POMMIANOSKY AND DAVI RAMOS
GROOMING: RAFAEL MELO RAMOS
PHOTO ASSISTANTS: MARCELO ANDRADE, JOE SANTOS
RETOUCHING: 2LABSTUDIO
FASHION ASSISTANTS: WELL SANTOS, SAM TAVARES
BEAUTY ASSISTANT: ALE FAGUNDES
VIDEO: RODRIGO DE ANDA
SPECIAL THANKS: 6F DECORAÇOES
ALL PICTURES EXCLUSIVELY AT MADE IN BRAZIL.