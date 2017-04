À la Garçonne, season 3

photography by Cristiano Madureira 03.21.2017

AN EXCLUSIVE PORTFOLIO OF THE THIRD COLLECTION BY BRAZILIAN LABEL À LA GARÇONNE, SHOWN AT SÃO PAULO FASHION WEEK ON MARCH 16, 2017.

MODELS: GABRIEL VIERA, ERICK MULLAN

AGENCIES: MEGA MODEL, ELO MODEL MANAGEMENT

PHOTOGRAPHER: CRISTIANO MADUREIRA

STYLIST: JULIANO CORBETTA

ALL CLOTHING BY À LA GARÇONNE AND JEWELRY BY HECTOR ALBERTAZZI FOR À LA GARÇONNE, AVAILABLE NOW AT À LA GARÇONNE IN SÃO PAULO.

