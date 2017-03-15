new faces SPFW #43
photography by Cristiano Madureira
grooming by Carlos Carrasco
- Total: 190
- 185Facebook
- 0Twitter
- 0Google+
- 5Pinterest
- Tumblr
MADE IN BRAZIL IS PRESENTING EIGHT NEW MALE MODELS WHO ARE MAKING THEIR DEBUT THIS SEASON AT SÃO PAULO FASHION WEEK #43. HERE IS PART 2, WITH FOUR MORE NEWCOMERS, PHOTOGRAPHED IN THEIR OWN CLOTHES.
JONAS BARROS
ON MODEL MANAGEMENT
AGE 20, FROM BELO HORIZONTE, MG.
HOW WERE YOU DISCOVERED? AT A PARTY, BY ONE OF MY DAD’S FRIENDS WHO IS A SCOUTER.
INSTAGRAM: @_jonasjunio
RAUL BARBOSA
FORD MODELS
AGE 18, FROM SÃO PAULO, SP.
HOW WERE YOU DISCOVERED? ON THE STREET IN SÃO PAULO.
INSTAGRAM: @raulbaarbosa
ELIAS GAIT
MEGA MODEL
AGE 19, FROM SÃO PAULO, SP.
HOW WERE YOU DISCOVERED? WENT TO THE AGENCY.
INSTAGRAM: @eliasgait
LUCCA SCHLENKER
WAY MODEL MANAGEMENT
AGE 16, FROM CURITIBA, PR.
HOW WERE YOU DISCOVERED? BY A SCOUTER IN MY HOMETOWN, WHO SENT ME DIRECTLY TO SÃO PAULO.
INSTAGRAM: @luccaschlenker
NOTE: before casting this story, we contacted all major modeling agencies in São Paulo and asked them for polaroids/digitals of all the new male models they would be presenting this season. Not a single agency sent us any ethnic models who were black or mixed race, meaning that not a single agency in São Paulo had signed on new ethnic models for this season of shows. Jonas Barros, who is featured in this story, is not signed with a São Paulo agency, and traveled exclusively to shoot this feature for Made In Brazil. He was cast by the photographer and I in an effort to have a more diverse cast for this story, which would have been impossible if we had worked exclusively with the major agencies in the city.
I do not cast models models based on the color of their skin or sexuality. I cast models based on how great they are, their potential, and the energy they can bring to a shoot. I understand, however, that Made In Brazil has a responsibility to showcase more racial diversity in its pages and provide a more accurate portrayal of Brazil, but in order for us to be able to work with more ethnic models on features, we need to have the major modeling agencies working along with us, scouting and signing more racially diverse male models from now on. The excuse for the lack of a more racially diverse cast in agencies is typically the same – money clients in Brazil will not generally book the models for big jobs consistently, and it is expensive to take on new models without the support from commercial clients. I understand that, but at the times we are living in, I have also come to understand that it is my duty, and it is the agency’s duty, to start better educating the clients.