Jonas Junio in Handred
styling by Jeff Ferrari
photography by Cristiano Madureira

This week, Made In Brazil is presenting two of the country’s most promising new menswear brands worn by one of our favorite new models. Here is part two, featuring Handred, a label based out of Rio designed by André Namitala. With a strong focus on natural fabrics and a minimalist approach to print and design, Handred has redefined resortwear for a new generation of Brazilian customers, translating the ease and effortlessness of Rio into pieces that are cool, timeless, and sophisticated. The brand is opening its first flagship in Ipanema in June.

 

MODEL: JONAS BARROS
AGENCY: ON MODEL MANAGEMENT
PHOTOGRAPHER: CRISTIANO MADUREIRA
STYLIST: JEFF FERRARI
ALL CLOTHING BY HANDRED. PRINTED SHIRT AND TROUSERS, AND STRIPED SHIRT AVAILABLE AT CHOIX. BLACK LINEN TROUSERS, WHITE TROUSERS, ROBE, AND SHORTS AVAILABLE AT PAIR IN SÃO PAULO. SNEAKERS BY REEBOK.

BROWSE: , , , , , ,



PREVIOUS