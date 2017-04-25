Jonas Junio in Cacete Company
styling by Jeff Ferrari
photography by Cristiano Madureira
- Total: 174
- 174Facebook
- 0Twitter
- 0Google+
- 0Pinterest
- Tumblr
This week, Made In Brazil is presenting two of the country’s most promising new menswear brands worn by one of our favorite new models. Here is part 1 of the series, featuring designs by Cacete Company, a streetwear label produced entirely in Brazil which was launched two years ago and is now in its fourth season. Deeply rooted in the country’s street culture, Cacete Company is quickly becoming the go-to label for Brazil’s new generation of artists and musicians.