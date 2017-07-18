KCT was first released by photographer Gianfranco Briceño in 2016 after the closure of Snaps Fanzine, an independent publication dedicated to candid nudes of Brazilian boys that ran for five years and quickly gathered a global fanbase.

Inspired by the current night/techno/clubber scene of São Paulo, KCT

– Private Club aims to document

the desires of a new gay generation in São Paulo nowadays, their exhibitionism, sexual freedom, and intense tropical nightclubbing.