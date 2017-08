made in brazil x ellus

photography by Cristiano Madureira 08.17.2017

MODELS: EFRAIM SCHRODER, DIOGO MALHEIROS, IANN PASTOR, JONAS BARROS, JULLIO REIS, LUCCA SCHLENKER, PIETRO BALTAZAR, VITOR CASTRO

PHOTOGRAPHER: CRISTIANO MADUREIRA

STYLIST: JEFF FERRARI

GROOMING: CARLOS CARRASCO

ALL HATS BY ELLUS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MADE IN BRAZIL.

SOCKS BY A LA GARÇONNE AND FEED THE FEET, SNEAKERS BY VANS FOR A LA GARÇONNE AND MODELS’OWN.

ALL PICTURES EXCLUSIVELY AT MADE IN BRAZIL. DO NOT REPOST IN ITS ENTIRETY AND WITHOUT A LINK TO THE ORIGINAL POST.