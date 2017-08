bromance, Prada Fall/Winter 2017

photography by Cristiano Madureira 08.29.2017

MODELS: EFRAIM SCHRODER, JULLIO REIS

AGENCIES: JOY MODEL MANAGEMENT, FORD MODELS

PHOTOGRAPHER: CRISTIANO MADUREIRA

STYLIST: JULIANO CORBETTA

SPECIAL THANKS: TODOS ARQUITETURA

ALL CLOTHING BY PRADA, AVAILABLE NOW AT PRADA BOUTIQUES IN BRAZIL.

ALL PICTURES EXCLUSIVELY AT MADE IN BRAZIL.